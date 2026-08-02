2.7 kg hydroponic weed seized at Delhi airport, one arrested

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New Delhi: Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi have arrested a passenger on Sunday and seized 2,759 grams of suspected hydroponic weed, a form of cannabis.

According to officials, the passenger, who arrived in Delhi from Phuket on Air India on Sunday, was intercepted after crossing the Customs Green Channel based on passenger profiling through the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS).

During X-ray screening of the passenger’s baggage, customs officials noticed suspicious images. A subsequent search led to the recovery of four vacuum-sealed packets containing a green-coloured substance suspected to be hydroponic weed (ganja).

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The seized substance weighed 2,759 grams, including the packing material.

In a post on X, Delhi Customs said, “Accordingly, the passenger has been placed under arrest under section 43(b) of NDPS Act, 1985, green colour substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana has been seized along with concealing material and packaging under section 43(a) of NDPS act, 1985.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway.