2.5-year-old child defeats corona, discharged from hospital as healthy

Lucknow: The two-and-a-half-year-old child, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow on Monday, weeks after his mother became the first coronavirus case of the state capital, has now tested negative and discharged from the King George’s Medical University.

The toddler had been admitted to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Monday and, as a special case, his mother — also a corona survivor — was allowed to stay with the child in the isolation ward.

In less than a week, the boy has recovered and doctors said he is ‘healthy’.

The mother, a doctor with a travel history to Canada, had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11.

A junior doctor who was treating her also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at the KGMU.

The woman’s husband had tested negative but her in-laws are still in hospital after testing positive for corona.