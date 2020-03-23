1st COVID-19 death in Bengal

Kolkata, March 23 (IANS) A 57-year-old patient succumbs at a city private hospital on Monday making him the first novel Coronavirus death reported in West Bengal, an official said.

The 57-year-old man was on ventilator support at the ICCU of the AAMRI Hospital, Salt Lake, and died following a cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon.

The resident of Dum Dum in Kolkata’s northern suburb was detected with the disease on Saturday evening after reports from two of the testing facilities — SSKM and NICED — returned positive.

IANS