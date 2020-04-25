Gandhinagar: Gujarat saw 191 more corona positive cases on Friday, taking its tally to 2,815, with 15 more people losing their lives to the dreaded infection, taking the total death toll to 127.

Out of the 191 positive cases found on Friday from 8 districts of the state, Ahmedabad continued to lead: it recorded 169 positive cases. Ahmedabad thus contributed 88 per cent of the state’s total number of cases on Friday.

Ahmedabad was followed by Surat with 6, Vadodara 5, Anand and Panchmahals 3 each, Bhavnagar with 2 and one each in Botad, Gandhinagar and Valsad. There are 4 districts in the state where the corona has not shown is appearance till now. These are Amreli, Surendranagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Junagadh.

The health authorities have carried out a total of 43,822 tests so far out of which 2,815 have been found positive.

Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases of 1,821, followed by Surat 462, Vadodara 223, Rajkot 41, Anand 36, Bhavnagar 35, Bharuch 29, Gandhinagar 19, Aravalli 18, Banaskantha 16, Patan and Panchmahals with 15 each, Narmada and Botad with 12 each, Chotta Udepur 11, Mahisagar 9, Mahesana 7, Kutch 6, Kheda and Valsad with 5 each, Dahod 4, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath and Sabarkantha with 3 each and Jamnagar, Morbi, Navsari, Dang and Tapi with one each.

There are a total 2,423 active cases, out of which the condition of 2,394 is stable, whereas 29 patients are on ventilator.

With the continued intensified testing, not only more positive cases are emerging, but day by day the casualties are also increasing. Gujarat has now become the state with not only the second highest number of positive cases in the country after Maharashtra, but also in terms of casualties due to Corona.

Total fifteen deaths were reported on Friday, taking the total death toll to 127.

Out of the total deaths on Friday, A female (53), with hypertension and diabetes, admitted in a Surat hospital succumbed to the virus.

“A critical patient undergoing Convalescent Plasma Therapy in Ahmedabad is showing good signs of progress as his external oxygen requirements have gone down,” said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gujarat.

The total number of quarantined in the state is 33,734.