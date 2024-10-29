19-year-old woman falls into waterfall, saved after 22 hours of toil: WATCH

Tumakuru (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman in Karnataka fell into a waterfall and was saved after 22 hours of toil, the video of the incident went viral.

According to reports, the 19-year-old woman met her worst fears when one of her pleasure trips turned sour as she slipped into a waterfall and got stuck in a crevice only to be saved after a long toil of 22 hours.

The 19-year-old identified as S Hamsa Gowda was in a state of shock and was shaken when she was rescued. She told the media present there after being rescued that she could hear the sound of gushing water and that she was stuck in a dark place for a long while.

She further said that she fell into the gushing water while jumping from one rock to the other while on a trip to the waterfall on MydalaLake channel in Tumakuru. She spent 22-hours in chest-high water but was confident of being rescued.

WATCH THE RESCUE VIDEO HERE: