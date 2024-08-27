19-year-old nursing trainee sexually assaulted by auto-rickshaw driver in Maharashtra

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old nursing student was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver while she was heading home in Maharashtra.

The incident took place in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district.

As per reports, the victim had taken an autorickshaw ride to her home when the driver gave her water to drink. She lost her consciousness. following which the he driver allegedly took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

After the girl gained consciousness, she reached out to her family and narrated the entire ordeal. Based on the girl’s statement, the police have registered a case and started scanning CCTV footage in the area.

After the incident gained public attention, the nurses and hospital staff staged protests outside the hospital, demanding the death penalty for those responsible for the crime.

Local residents blocked a road for hours last night, demanding swift action in the case.

The case comes amid the protests for the Kolkata rape and murder case that shook the nation. A postgraduate trainee woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, following which a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested.