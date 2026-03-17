19-Year-Old dental student arrested for alleged ISIS links in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 19-year-old dental student for alleged links with an online module associated with the banned Islamic State (ISIS), officials said.

The accused, identified as Haarish Ali, a resident of Saharanpur district, was arrested in Moradabad on Sunday during an ongoing investigation into ISIS-linked online networks operating across India.

As per the reports, the ATS, the second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student was allegedly in contact with ISIS handlers and sympathizers through social media platforms, including Instagram, and encrypted communication applications such as Session and Discord.

Investigators revealed that intelligence inputs indicated the existence of online groups in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country that were being used to spread ISIS ideology and recruit individuals to strengthen the organization’s presence in India.

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These groups were reportedly used to circulate propaganda material, extremist literature and operational instructions related to ISIS activities.

Based on the findings, a case was registered at the ATS police station in Lucknow under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the probe, officials found that the accused had allegedly created multiple online groups using pseudonyms and virtual private networks to attract like-minded individuals and promote ISIS propaganda. He was also found to be operating a group and maintaining contact with individuals linked to ISIS networks both within India and abroad.

Further investigation in the case is underway.