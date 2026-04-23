19-year-old delivers baby inside toilet at Foxconn Factory in Bengaluru, kills newborn

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Bengaluru: In a shocking case, a 19-year-old girl allegedly killed her newborn after she delivered inside a toilet of a factory of Foxconn, Apple’s iPhone assembler, in Bengaluru.

The accused, Renuka, an employee at the Foxconn factory in Devanahalli, delivered the baby inside a toilet on Wednesday. She then slit his throat and dumped the body in a bag.

The incident came to light when another employee entered the restroom and discovered the remains and informed the police.

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The police then rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection, and confirmed that the infant had been killed after birth.

As per police, she allegedly gave birth in the restroom and later killed the infant by slitting its throat. During questioning, she reportedly stated that the pregnancy was unplanned and that she was unmarried.

A case has been registered under Sections 93 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.