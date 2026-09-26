19 people dead after drinking spurious liquor in Nagaland, SIT formed

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Kohima: At least 19 people have died in Nagaland over the past two days after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the deaths and trace the supply chain of suspected adulterated liquor in the state where a prohibition law has been in place since 1990.

As per police, Mokokchung district reported eight deaths and Tuensang district 11 over the past two days following consumption of suspected illicit liquor.

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A SIT team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang, has been constituted to investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor, Senior Superintendent of Police Vesupra Kezo said on Saturday.

The police have sent samples to Guwahati for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Following the deaths, police conducted multiple raids, arrested 19 people and seized close to 3,000 bottles of liquor.