19 fishermen released from Sri Lankan prison return to Chennai

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Chennai: Nineteen fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in March for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary while fishing, have been released and returned to Chennai.

The fishermen were apprehended on March 25 and later produced before a court in Sri Lanka, which remanded them to prison. Following legal proceedings, all 19 fishermen were released.

In total, 30 fishermen were handed over to Indian Embassy officials, who accommodated them at a camp and provided emergency travel documents. They were then flown back to Chennai, where officials from the Fisheries Department received them and facilitated their return to their native places.

One of the fishermen, Sebastian from Thangachimadam, said they were arrested while fishing and were released in connection with the visit of the Indian Vice President. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their early release and urged the government to intervene and secure the release of other fishermen still lodged in Sri Lankan prisons.

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He further stated that two fishermen were fined Rs. 25,000 each, while boat drivers of two vessels were imposed a fine of Rs. 40 lakh. Failure to pay the fine would result in a three-month prison sentence. He added that, as daily wage earners, they could not afford such hefty penalties and appealed for government intervention.

Sebastian also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding their livelihood, stating that repeated arrests and the threat of up to 30 months of imprisonment have made it difficult for them to venture into the sea again. He requested both the Central and State governments to provide alternative livelihood support and facilitate bank loans for self-employment.

He noted that a total of 52 fishermen had been arrested earlier, including those from Karaikal, some of whom have since been released. He emphasized that frequent arrests could be prevented through diplomatic intervention by the Central government.

The fishermen also expressed mental distress due to repeated detentions and urged authorities to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.