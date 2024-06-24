18th Lok Sabha session begins today, “It is a path to ‘Amrit Kaal’,” says PM Modi

New Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday with all the newly-elected members of the Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking oaths. This historic session marks the first time a swearing-in ceremony is being held in the new Parliament building since Independence.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the newly elected MPs, emphasising the significance of this session.

He said, “Today is a day of pride for our democracy. This election is particularly notable as, for the second time since Independence, a government has been given the mandate to serve for a third consecutive term.”

Underscoring the importance and the scale of the general elections, Modi said, “The world’s largest election was conducted in a great and magnificent manner. This third term reflects the people’s recognition and acknowledgement of our party’s intentions, policies, and contributions towards the public. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the nation for this opportunity.”

The Prime Minister also praised the increased representation of youth in the 18th Lok Sabha, calling it a “matter of happiness.”

PM Modi also called for a responsible opposition, urging them to meet the expectations of the common citizens by upholding the dignity of democracy.

Urging the opposition to meet the expectations of the citizens of the country and upholding the dignity of democracy, he said, “The people of the country expect constructive opposition. They do not want drama or disturbance or slogans but substance.”

“I have complete faith that the parliamentarians will aspire to fulfil these expectations,” he added.

Reflecting on the symbolic significance of the number 18 in Indian heritage, Modi drew parallels with the 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita and the 18 Puranas and Upapuranas, stressing the importance of duty and compassion and said that this 18th Lok Sabha is “a path to ‘Amrit Kaal’.”

The Prime Minister expressed his commitment to serving the nation inclusively, emphasising the significance of consensus in governance. He said, “In the past decade, we have always tried to implement a tradition that a majority should run the government. However, to run a country, a consensus is of foremost importance.”

“We will always aim to serve Maa Bharti and fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore people with consensus, upholding the sanctity of the nation’s Constitution,” the Prime Minister added.

Deliberating on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, the Prime Minister called it a “dark chapter in India’s democracy” and urged the nation to resolve to protect democracy and constitutional values and make sure similar events never reoccur.

He said that June 25 marks 50 years since the stain on Indian democracy, and the new generation must remember that the “Constitution was completely rejected, democracy was squashed.”

The 18th Lok Sabha was formed after general elections were held over seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024. The results declared on June 4 saw the BJP securing the most seats at 240, followed by Congress with 99.

Despite falling short of an absolute majority, the BJP formed the government through a coalition under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), marking the third consecutive term for the PM Modi-led government.

