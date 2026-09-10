18th BRICS Summit: 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces deployed to ensure security

Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from September 12 to 13, security has been tightened across the national capital.

Delhi Police has mobilised thousands of personnel and is deploying multi-layered arrangements spanning access control, surveillance, intelligence gathering and emergency response.

To ensure safety at the international event, around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been mobilised for the security arrangements. For on-route security and traffic enforcement, specialised surveillance cameras are in place.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi with the theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The Summit will bring together international leaders and delegations to Bharat Mandapam, prompting authorities to put in place one of the most extensive security exercises in the capital.

Special Commissioner of Police (Protective/Security Division) Manish Kumar Agrawal said Delhi Police has made detailed arrangements in coordination with multiple government and security agencies for the summit.

“We have made elaborate bandobast by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories regarding traffic arrangements, “Agrawal said.

He said Delhi Police has conducted extensive surveys of routes and locations and made detailed arrangements covering security, traffic and law and order.

The security arrangements extend to the airport, hotels where visiting dignitaries will stay, Bharat Mandapam, the main summit venue, and other locations where scheduled or unscheduled meetings may take place.

As part of the multi-layered security system, arrangements have been made for access control, verification, vigilance and surveillance at key locations. Emergency response mechanisms have also been put in place so that authorities can respond to any untoward incident or disaster-like situation and undertake evacuation, if required.

Agrawal said several Heads of State and high-level delegations are expected to participate in the summit, including representatives from China, Russia, the UK and Egypt, and special arrangements have been made keeping in view their security, movement and stay in the national capital.

Delhi Police has undertaken multi-agency coordination for the summit arrangements. Coordination has been carried out with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, NSG, Intelligence Bureau and various Central Armed Police Forces, among other agencies.

Advertisement

“We have coordinated with all these agencies and also carried out extensive surveys of the routes to make the necessary arrangements and ensure that there is no disruption or security lapse”, Agrawal said.

Delhi Police has also held inter-state coordination meetings with neighbouring states and is maintaining continuous contact with them regarding intelligence inputs, border security and the movement of manpower and material.

“We have been working on coordination with neighbouring states on intelligence inputs,” Agrawal said. He said intelligence gathering and preventive policing are also being given considerable attention.

“Whatever actionable intelligence inputs are being received, we are taking appropriate action on them”, Agrawal said.

On traffic arrangements, the officer said Delhi Police has issued advance advisories for areas where VVIP movements and arrangements are scheduled. He appealed to Delhi residents to go through the advisories and follow the temporary traffic restrictions imposed during the summit to avoid inconvenience.

“The idea is not to cause inconvenience to the public. Restrictions have been imposed according to the time, day and date of the VVIP events. I would request Delhi residents, through you, to read the advisories and follow the temporary restrictions”, he said.

Agrawal said the entire effort is aimed at ensuring that the summit is conducted in a safe, secure and seamless manner, while keeping public inconvenience to a minimum. The officer also highlighted Delhi Police’s experience in handling major events hosted by India, including the G20 Summit, International Solar Alliance programmes and other major events, during which the force ensured smooth security arrangements.

“As you are aware, India has previously hosted many large-scale events–such as the G20, the International Solar Alliance, and other major summits–where the Delhi Police has consistently delivered flawless arrangements. This time as well, the Delhi Police is firmly resolved to ensure maximum security with minimum inconvenience through seamless coordination,” he said.

DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma also said police had been deployed across different sector zones in the New Delhi area, with mock drills conducted and CCTV networks under continuous monitoring.

“Police have been deployed in different sector zones across New Delhi. Drills have been conducted. CCTVs are being monitored. Meetings have been held with agencies. Our technical equipment has been installed so that any threat can be detected. We are ensuring that the public does not face any kind of inconvenience,” Sharma said.