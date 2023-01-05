188 fresh Covid infections reported in India in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Thursday reported 188 fresh coronavirus infections, according to Union health ministry.

With three fatalities, the death toll stands at 5,30,710 and total tally of Covid-19 cases has been recorded at 4,46,79,319, the data updated.

According to the health ministry’s website, the active cases comprise of 0.01 percent of the total infections, while the national recovery has increased to 98.80 percent. However, the active cases have declined to 2,554.

The daily positivity has been recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity stands at 0.12 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.12 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.