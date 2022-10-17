18-yr-old NEET aspirant dies of hepatitis in Kota, more than 30 test positive

Kota: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant dies after suffering from Hepatitis in Kota. The reason behind the death is suspected to be intake of contaminated water, informed officials.

The deceased identified as Vaibhav Roy was diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy and he died during treatment at a private hospital in Kota on October 13.

As per the district administrator, more than 30 students were hospitalised after they showed similar symptoms. Most of the students have recovered and were sent home while a few are still undergoing treatment.

Kota chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Jagdish Soni, informed that “Roy was admitted to hospital on October 5 and he died of Hepatitis A later. In Hepatitis A, the infection reaches the brain, which can result in death. We had collected 18 blood samples from the patients, out of which 11 had Hepatitis A and one was diagnosed with Hepatitis E. We also collected 95 water samples and it has been established that the students fell ill due to drinking contaminated water.” quoted DNA media.

The CMHO has been directed to probe the into the matter and a report is awaited, informed Kota additional district magistrate Brij Mohan Bairwa.

Meanwhile, the district administration said that the water tankers that supplied water have been stopped.