18-year-old student dies in school swimming pool under suspicious circumstances in Punjab

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Chandigarh: An 18-year-old student allegedly died in a school swimming pool under suspicious circumstances in Punjab yesterday evening, police said.

The deceased student identified as Aryan was a class 12 student and his mother said that he had gone to participate in a swimming competition organised by school when the incident occurred.

Following the incident, Aryan was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors present at the premises of the hospital.

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The mother said that she is still unclear about what is the reason behind the death of Aryan and has demanded a proper investigation into this matter.

As per reports, neither the family nor the school administration took the imitative to inform the police regarding the matter immediately, which gains a lot of suspense in the case, the police says.

More details related to this matter are awaited.