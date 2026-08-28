18-foot-deep pit opens up on Kanpur road after heavy rain

Advertisement

Kanpur: A gaping hole, over 18-foot-deep, was created on a road in Jajmau, Kanpur, after part of the surface of the street caved in due to heavy rain.

Visuals from the scene are dramatic with rainwater streaming down the broken road and falling into the large, dark cavity. Many have equated it to a waterfall in the middle of the street.

Advertisement

The collapse has also triggered concerns over public safety with heavy rain continuing unabated in the area.

An assessment of the area and repair works are anticipated to be initiated soon.