17-year-old stabbed to death by group of youths in Delhi’s New Usmanpur

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Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old minor was brutally stabbed to death by a group of five to seven youths in the New Usmanpur area of Northeast Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Delhi.

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm. The victim was lured out of his house by two acquaintances and taken to a nearby drain. A CCTV footage has gone viral.

In the video, a group of five to seven boys were seen surrounding Abhishek. All of a sudden one of the youths suddenly pulled out a knife and started stabbing Abhishek.

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In a desperate bid to save his life, Abhishek managed to break away from the attackers and ran after him into an adjacent alley. However, the assailants chased him down and continued to attack until he collapsed.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted Abhishek to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Later, the Delhi Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of murder and have launched an investigation into the matter.

As per preliminary investigation, the killing of Abhishek was the fallout of an old enmity, and the suspects had meticulously planned and executed the targeted attack.