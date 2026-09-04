17-year-old Santhosh clears IIT Madras qualifier on second attempt

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New Delhi: The 17-year-old, J Santhosh, has cleared the qualifier examination and gotten himself admitted into the four-year BS programme in Data Science and Applications offered by IIT Madras.

Santhosh, who has a 90% Spinal Muscular Disability and Cerebral palsy, was initially supposed to appear for the JEE but gave up due to the struggles accompanying his health condition.

He then went on to top the Class 12 exams of his school and then heard about IIT-M’s Data Science programme from his headmaster.

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For his travel, he was supported by TN Volunteers and IITM “IITM For All”.

The organization also provided assistance to him to apply and prepare for qualifier exams, and he will receive support for his first year’s tuition and some basic help including training in AI.

Because the program enables Santhosh to study a lot of the material from his home environment, his father, an auto-rickshaw driver, and his mother were among his largest supporters.