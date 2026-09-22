17-year-old gang-rape near Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir: All accused arrested

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New-Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men who posed as policemen inside a park near Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi.

As per complaint, the girl went to the Kalkaji Mandir with her male friend around 7 pm where the three accused aged around 25 to 30 years, allegedly approached them and claimed to be policemen.

The accused allegedly threatened the two and raped the girl, police said.

Following the incident, a PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, after which a police team reached the spot. The minor was subsequently taken for medical examination and the investigation was initiated. Police also began examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

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In the initial police action, one accused was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire. Later, the Delhi Police have arrested two absconding accused in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor near Kalkaji Temple.

The arrested accused have been identified as Hemant and Mukesh.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of law.