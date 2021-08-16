17-year-old boy booked for raping three-month-old baby in UP

By IANS
three month baby raped
Image Credit: IANS (Representational Pic)

Etah (UP): A 17-year-old boy has been booked for allegedly raping a three-month-old baby. The boy is absconding.

In her complaint, the baby’s mother said that she had left her sleeping daughter on a cloth to tie up her buffaloes. She had asked the children playing around to keep an eye on her.

When she returned, she saw the 17-year-old, who lives in the neighbourhood, trying to calm the wailing baby. He said that the baby had defecated and left the place. While cleaning the infant, she saw blood in her private parts.

The baby has been admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition.

Raj Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said, “An FIR has been registered against the boy under IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of the POCSO Act. Four teams have been set up to arrest the boy. Further investigations are on.”

