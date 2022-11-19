17 sittings over 23 days: Winter Session of Parliament to begin from December 7

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has revealed that the Winter Session of Parliament will be held from December 7 to December 29 this year. n Friday. The upcoming Winter Session will have a total of 17 sittings in 23 days, he said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will officiate proceedings in the Upper House. This will be his first session after taking oath as the Vice President of India.

The session will start at a time when Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will still be gripped with election fever.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Pralhad Joshi wrote, “Winter Session 2022 of Parliament will commence from 7 December & continue till 29th December having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business & other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate.”

While the government is planning to pass a number of bills during the upcoming session of Parliament, the Opposition will demand a discussion on the pressing matters.

However, the winter session of the Parliament usually starts from the third week of November and lasts for about 20 days. But between 2017 and 2018, the winter session was held in the month of December. Both the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly seat election results are about to begin when the election results are announced. Therefore, there will be differences between the leaders of the winning and defeated parties in both the Houses of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 18 and adjourned on August 8. The session saw 16 sessions spread over a period of 22 days.