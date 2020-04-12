17 new Covid cases shoot Karnataka’s tally to 232

Bengaluru: With 17 patients testing positive over the last 24 hours, Karnataka registered the highest Covid cases in a day, taking its tally till date to 232, an official said on Sunday.

“We have registered 17 positive Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking their total to 232 so far, including 54 discharged and six dead in the state,” the health official said in a statement here.

Of 172 active cases, including a pregnant woman, 168 are stable in isolation, while 4 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at designated hospitals across the southern state.

Of 17 cases, 11 are men and 6 women, with 6 in Vijayapura (Bijapur), 4 in Belagavi, 3 each in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi and one at Mysuru.

“Four patients, including 2 in Bengaluru and one each at Kalaburagi and Vijayapura were diagnosed to have Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI),” said the official.

One Bengaluru patient has travel history and returned to the city from Indonesia on March 21.

“Out of 6 patients at Vijayapura in the state’s northwest region, contact tracing of 5 is under progress,” added the official.

With 76 cases, India’s tech city (Bengaluru) leads the coronavirus hotspots in the state, followed by Mysuru 48, Belagavi 14, Kalaburagi 13, Dakishna Kannada 12 and Bidar 11.

Of 30 districts across the state, 19 are affected by the pandemic, while 11 remained virus free till date.

Of the total cases, 9 are transit passengers of Kerala who landed at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports from overseas trip.

Meanwhile, 7 patients were discharged from a Covid hospital at Mysuru, about 150km southwest of Bengaluru.

“Out of 7, 6 are employees of Jubilant pharma plant and one is a foreign returnee,” Mysuru deputy commissioner Abhiram Shankar said in a statement here.