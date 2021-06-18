17 children succumbs to Covid-19 in Meghalaya

Shillong: As many as 17 children have succumbed to Covid-19 and more than 5000 children have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Meghalaya, said Health Minister A L Hek on Friday.

Health officials said that since the beginning of the pandemic last year, 5,101 children up to the age of 14 have tested positive. Out of them 4,344 have recovered while the remaining are under treatment in various hospitals.

The latest child death was reported in East Garo Hills district where a four-year-old girl succumbed to the Covid earlier this month.

Not a single newborn baby was affected by the infectious disease so far in the state, added Health Minister Hek.

As of now Meghalaya has inoculated 5.44 lakh people while over 75,000 of them have received both the doses.