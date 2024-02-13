16-year-old IIT aspirant found dead in Kota, after JEE main result

Kota: Yet another student committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, an IIT aspirant was found dead in his hostel room today morning.

The identity of the student is yet to be ascertained.

Reports say, a 16-year-old student, who was preparing for the Indian Insitute of Technology – Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) at a coaching centre in Kota, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room this morning.

This is the fourth student suicide case in this year despite concerted efforts to check such incidents in the education hub.

Recently on January 29, a 18-year-old killed herself and left behind a note saying that she is taking this extreme step as a last resort in Kota of Rajasthan.