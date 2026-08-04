16-year-old girl raped and murdered in Assam, 3 teens arrested

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Guwahati: Assam Police has reportedly arrested three teenagers for 16-year-old girl raped and murdered case in in Hailakandi district, Assam.

The teenagers are identified as between 17 to 19 age. The one who is 17 is asked to be considered as adult by the police due to the seriousness of this case.

The incident occurred when the girl returned home all alone after a family feast on Saturday night. The family failed to find her at home, began to search for her and what they found next was she was dead.

Following the incident, it was learnt that she had sustained severe injuries, was tortured and her private parts were mutilated.

As per reports, it is also being said that the victim girl was in a relationship with one of the accused person.

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After the incident the family told the police that she was raped and brutally murdered, the next day, the police reportedly detained 5 teenagers after which three accused persons were arrested.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case.

The accused have been charged with rape, murder, and offences under the POCSO Act, which protects children from sexual crimes. Police have also seized mobile phones and are continuing the investigation. More arrests may be made if new evidence is found.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.