16-year-old girl Kaamya Karthikeyan made history by scaling Mount Everest

A 16-year-old girl Kaamya Karthikeyan of Navy school children in Mumbai along with her father S.Karthikeyan of Indian Navy, made history by scaling Mount Everest on May 20th.

Tata Steel Adventure foundation provided both financial and techincal support for her Mt Everest expedition.

She becomes the youngest Indian girl to ascend the world’s highest peak.

Kaamya started her mountaineering journey at the age of nine when she scaled Mount Stok Kangri in 2017. In 2016, she climbed Har-ki-Dun (13, 500 feet), Kedarnatha Peak (13,500 feet) and Roopkund Lake (16,400 feet).

She even went on trekking to Everest Base Camp which is 17,600 feet in Nepal and became the second youngest girl to achieve this milestone. In 2019, she trekked to Bhrigu Lake (14,100 feet) in Himachal Pradesh.

She also unfurled the tricolour on top of Mt. Kang Yatse-1 (6,450 m) on 08 Sep 2023 and became the youngest person to summit this highly technical peak in Ladakh. Ms Kaamya has completed five milestones in her mission to summit the highest peaks in all seven continents.

She has been honored with the highest civilian award for indiviuals under the age of 18.