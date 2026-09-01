16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Delhi’s West Kanti Nagar; Probe Underway

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New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging at a residence in West Kanti Nagar under Krishna Nagar Police Station limits on Monday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 12:23 pm. The deceased was identified as Samma Khatoon, daughter of Md. Salauddin.

Police said the room was locked from inside when teams reached the spot. The Fire Brigade was called and broke open the lock, after which a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance team examined the girl and declared her dead at the scene.

She was subsequently taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said the girl had been staying at the residence for around 45 days with her maternal aunt and a cousin. She had come to Delhi from Bihar for ear treatment, while her family lives in Gujarat.

The police have recorded the statement of a relative and informed the girl’s parents about the incident.

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No allegations have been made so far, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

Earlier, a 20-year-old woman was safely rescued after she allegedly attempted to jump from the terrace of Unity One Mall near Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station in Delhi’s Rohini area, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 8:55 pm on Sunday under the jurisdiction of ROH-5.

The woman was rescued at around 9:15 pm following a coordinated effort by personnel from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), mall security guards and the Delhi Police.

Officials said the woman was safely brought down from the terrace and subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police.

(ANI)