Ahmedabad: A 16-year-old boy was nabbed on Sunday from Kutch district of Gujarat for posting rape threats on social media against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s five-year-old daughter Ziva, police said.

“The Class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Mr Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back,” senior police officer Saurabh Singh told reporters, as per PTI.

The police said that the minor boy admitted to his crimes and confessed to have posted the threatening message on the Instagram account after the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 teams.

The police informed that Ranchi Police had shared information regarding the boy with the police in Kutch and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message and later he was detained for questioning after Ranchi Police informed us that the accused hails from Mundra in Kutch district.

“The boy was confirmed to be the same who had posted the disgusting message and he will be handed over to Ranchi police as the FIR was lodged in that city,” police said adding that a team of Ranchi Police is likely to reach Kutch tomorrow to take custody of the teenager.

The rape threat post against Ziva had sparked massive outrage on social media. Many people including stars, politicians and cricketers demanded strict action against the culprit, following which Ranchi police had registered a case in the matter last week.