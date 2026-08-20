Bengal teen who lived in ponds gets help from Anant Ambani, airlifted to Mumbai

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Kolkata: The teen from Murshidabad has allegedly been staying in the ponds for a long time as he feels burning sensation on his body for a long time.

Video of a 16-year-old boy from Beldanga, Murshidabad district, West Bengal, has been circulating after the news about him spending long time in ponds went viral.

According to local reports, the teen, named Iqbal Sheikh, has been living this life for quite a few year as he feels a burning sensation in his body and staying in the water for a long period gives him relief.

Several pictures and videos suggest him spending enormous time in various ponds, at times moving from one pond to another.

He is being provided with food by the local people while in the water.

The case later came to the attention of businessman Anant Ambani, who reportedly stepped in to help the teenager.

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Moved by Iqbal’s condition, Anant Ambani arranged for him to be brought to Mumbai, where he is now receiving specialised medical care.

The teenager is apparently undergoing specialised treatment in Mumbai where doctors will examine him and run tests to ascertain the cause of his ailment.

Iqbal has said that he experiences extreme comfort when he is inside the water and he attributed the disease to some supernatural power.

The teenager is apparently undergoing specialised treatment in Mumbai where doctors will examine him and run tests to ascertain the cause of his ailment.

While there has been no medical verification and an inquiry into the case has started to understand how long it has been occurring, doctors emphasized the fact that Iqbal’s condition needs proper medical examination.

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