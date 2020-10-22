rape
Pic credit : IANS

16-year-old alleges rape by neighbour, accused held in Delhi

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi:  The Delhi Police have registered a rape case after a 16-year-old girl levelled allegations against a boy who is her neighbour in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area. The police have detained the accused.

“We have apprehended the accused. Both the girl and the boy knew each other for three years. Further investigation is on,” said R.P. Meena, DCP, South East Delhi.

The police are now ascertaining the age of the accused as he appears to be minor. After the age verification, legal action would be initiated as per the law, the police said.

(IANS)

You might also like
State

WhatsApp Messaging Will Now Be Full Of Fun; Here’s How

State

7th Pay Commission: Modi government gave Diwali bonus to central employees, know how…

Nation

Free Covid Vaccine Promised In BJP Manifesto For Bihar Election 2020

Nation

Deputy CM Of Bihar Sushil Modi Tests Covid Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.