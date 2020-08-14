16 Naxals Surrender Before Chhatisgarh Police

By KalingaTV Bureau

Chattisgarh: Sixteen maoists including three commander-level personnel surrendered before the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada on Thursday.

“16 maoists have surrendered out of whom three carried rewards on their heads. Most of them belong to the western parts of the Bastar district,” said Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav.

“Three of them are commander-level maoists and were carrying rewards on their heads. There are five cases each registered against two and four cases against one Naxal,” he added.

The Dantewada SP further informed that the surrendered maoists used to demolish railway tracks and kill Panchayat executives and villagers. Most of the others were ground level militia.

You might also like
Business

Gold Rates In Bhubaneswar, Check Prices For 24 Carat And 22 Carat

State

Follow these tips for safe ATM card, PIN & secure transaction

State

Are you earning less than Rs 15,000 monthly? Do no worry; govt will give Rs 36,000…

State

Big decision on 7th pay commission: Central employees will get the benefit of pay…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7