16 Naxals Surrender Before Chhatisgarh Police

Chattisgarh: Sixteen maoists including three commander-level personnel surrendered before the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada on Thursday.

“16 maoists have surrendered out of whom three carried rewards on their heads. Most of them belong to the western parts of the Bastar district,” said Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav.

“Three of them are commander-level maoists and were carrying rewards on their heads. There are five cases each registered against two and four cases against one Naxal,” he added.

The Dantewada SP further informed that the surrendered maoists used to demolish railway tracks and kill Panchayat executives and villagers. Most of the others were ground level militia.