16 more corona positive cases in Gujarat, 11 from Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar: As more and more persons from the Tablighi Jamaat, who visited the Nizamuddin Markaz, are tested and quarantined, the total number of positive cases is increasing in Gujarat. Monday saw the total positive cases climb to 144 with 11 deaths in the state so far.

There were 16 new positive cases added to the Sunday’s total of 128. Out of the 16, 11 are in Ahmedabad, 2 in Vadodara and one each in Surat, Patan and Mehsana. All the positive cases are in their thirties.

With Monday’s addition, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 144. The maximum number is in Ahmedabad (64), Surat (17), Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar (13 each), Vadodara (12), Rajkot (10), Porbandar (3), Kutch, Gir-Somnath, Mehsana and Patan (2 each), Panchmahals, Chhota Udepur, Jamnagar and Morbi (one each).

“Out of the 144 positive cases, 110 are stable and 21 have been discharged while two cases are critical and they are on ventilator, including the 14-month-old infant,” said Jayanti Ravi, Gujarat health secretary.

“Out of the total 11 cases from Ahmedabad, 10 are from Muslim community, with 6 of them having travel history to Rajasthan and 3 to Delhi. The one male from Mehsana has also links to the Nizamuddin visit,” added Ravi.

As more and more positive cases are found in Gujarat, especially from Ahmedabad’s Muslim dominated areas, the health authorities requested the Muslim community and religious leaders to help the administration in curbing the virus spread.

“Looking at the majority of cases coming from the Muslim dominated areas, we request the Muslim community leaders, religious leaders to help the government curb the spread of virus and convince the community to cooperate with administration in maintaining the lockdown situation in their areas. If they understand the implications of the situation, they will definitely co-operate,” added Ravi.

The local civic authorities in Ahmedabad, taking a stern action, have imposed a total lockdown of such areas and barricaded them. Even the health officials have intensified their surveillance and are checking from door to door for the possible suspects of Coronavirus carriers.

Regarding all those persons from the Tablighi Jamaat, who have returned from Nizamuddin, Ravi said, “We are testing each and everyone who have returned from Nizamuddin. We will once again test them for the virus a week later, so that if the symptoms of possible virus infection are not manifested now, can be detected later.”

“We are in the process of procurement of RAT kits. The protocols for using this kit have been issued and we are hoping that by tomorrow evening we will have the kits,” added Ravi.

“Out of the total 144 cases, 33 had a travel history to foreign countries, 26 interstate travel and 85 have been locally infected,” added Ravi.

“Till now we have taken 2,714 samples out of which 2,531 are negative, 144 positive and 39 are pending,” added Ravi.