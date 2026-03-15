151 Himachal Pradesh Schools to adopt CBSE Curriculum and get affiliation by the board

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Shimla: The Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rohit Thakur declared that 151 schools of the state will adopt CBSE Curriculum and get affiliation by the board from the upcoming academic session.

Education Minister also reviewed digital education initiatives and ordered that 7,635 tablets will be distributed to meritorious students by the end of this month to strengthen digital learning and improve access to modern educational resources in government schools.

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He also emphasized the importance of taking all decisions regarding school re-notification and rationalisation should benefit and meet the interest of students. The students of faced difficulties due to school mergers, de-notifications and rationalization should be facilitated with transportation. This directive will take place in remote and tribal districts such as Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti to make sure distance never becomes the wall for education.

The Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rohit Thakur also informed regarding that the Finance Department has approved the filling of 870 teacher posts. He directed the department to accelerate the recruitment process for teachers in the school for science and commerce streams which is currently inadequate in numbers.