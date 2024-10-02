150 police officers raid Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, organization issues clarification

Coimbatore: As many as 150 police officers raided Isha Foundation of Sadguru in Coimbatore, said reports in this regard on Wednesday. However the organization later issued a clarification in this matter.

The clarification notice that was issued by the Isha Foundation started with and clearly sated in bold letter that, “We do not ask people to get married or take up monkhood.”

The clarification clearly held, “Isha Foundation was founded by Sadhguru to impart yoga and spirituality to people. We believe that adult individual human beings have the freedom and the wisdom to choose their path.”

The notice further read, “We do not ask people to get married or take up monkhood as these are individual choices. Isha Yoga Center is home to thousands who are not monks and a few who have taken Brahmacharya or Monkhood.”

The clarification also talked about the case due to which the raid was conducted and said, “Despite this, the Petitioner wanted the monks to be produced before the Court and the monks have presented themselves before the court. They have clearly stated that they are staying in Isha Yoga Center out of their own volition. Now that the matter is seized by the court, we hope truth will prevail and there is an end to all the unnecessary controversies created.”

“Previously, this very petitioner along with others, tried trespassing into our premises on the false pretext of being a fact finding committee to enquire about the facts surrounding the crematorium being constructed by Isha Foundation and then filed a criminal complaint against the people of Isha Yoga Center. Against this, the Hon’ble High court of Madras has granted a stay on submission of the final report by the police. Apart from this, there is no other criminal case against the Foundation. Whoever indulges in spreading false information against the foundation will be strictly dealt with as per the law of the land,” the Foundation alleged.