150 mg of semen found in Kolkata rape-murder victim doctor’s body: Reports

Kolkata: At least 150 mg of semen was found in the body of the deceased doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in a Kolkata hospital a few days back.

Reportedly, according to the autopsy report, 151 mg of liquid (semen) was found from the vaginal swab. Hence, it has been suspected that the doctor might was gang-raped before death.

Besides, the parents of the victim also presented evidence indicating that the postmortem report revealed a significant amount of semen in their daughter’s body.

Meanwhile the case has been given to CBI and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Delhi is already in Kolkata, accompanied by forensic and medical experts, and has begun the investigation into the case.