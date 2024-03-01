The news is by your side.

15-year-old kidnapped, gang-raped for 20 days in Haryana

Nation
By Abhilasha
minor kidnapped and gang raped in haryana
0

Haryana: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was kidnapped and then gang-raped by three men for around 20 days in Jind district of Haryana, police informed.

Police said, the girl went missing around 20 days ago, after which her father lodged a complaint at the local police station.

The police then rescued the girl who was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in a village for about 20 days. After investigation, the police found three men, of which two of the accused are from victim’s village and third one is a resident of Uttar-Pradesh.

Later, the Haryana police arrested the accused and have been booked under the POSCO act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including kidnapping and rape.

Also Read: Minor gang raped in moving car ; 2 held

Abhilasha 7698 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.