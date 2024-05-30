21 pilgrims dead, 40 injured after bus rolls down into a gorge in Jammu

Jammu: In a horrific incident, atleast twenty one people were killed and 40 others were injured on Thursday after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in J&K’s Akhnoor area on the Jammu-Poonch highway.

According to sources, the bus skidded off the road and fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge in Kalidhar area of ​​the district. They said the bus was carrying pilgrims to Shiv Khori.

The injured have been shifted to Akhnoor Hospital from where those with critical injuries have been referred to the government medical college hospital in Jammu city, officials added.

A massive relief and rescue operation is underway.

The identities of the deceased is still being ascertained.