15 Persons from Bengaluru Booked for Off-Roading in Forest; 10 Vehicles Seized

Bengaluru: In a crackdown on illegal off-road driving in forest areas, officials from the Sakleshpur range in Hassan district, Karnataka, have booked cases against 15 people from Bengaluru. The offenders were part of a group indulging in an off-road adventure trip in the Murkannu Gudda forest near Achhanahalli.

During a special drive conducted on July 15, the officials intercepted the group, which had driven their vehicles all the way to the peak of Murkannu Gudda. Taking immediate action, the authorities seized 10 four-wheelers that were involved in the illegal activity.

S.L. Shilpa, the Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Sakleshpur, stated that the violators have been charged under the relevant section of the Karnataka Forest Act 1963. The act prohibits unauthorized entry and driving in forested areas, aiming to safeguard the flora and fauna from potential harm.

Speaking to the media, RFO Shilpa emphasized the importance of preserving the fragile forest ecosystem. She warned individuals running homestays and resorts against organizing any events or activities within forested regions. The forest officials are determined to take strict action against those found violating the rules to ensure the protection of the natural environment.