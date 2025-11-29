15 Maoists including top commander surrender in Maharashtra

Advertisement

Raipur: A senior Maoist commander of the Maharashtra–Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone along with fourteen others have surrendered before Maharashtra’s Gondia district police on Friday, officers said. The surrendered Maoists had a collective reward of Rs 92 Lakh on their names.

According to report, the Special Zonal Committee (SZC) member Anant alias Vikas was among the surrendered maoists. He had a reward amount og Rs 24 lakh on his name. Meanwhile, many other Maoists carried individual rewards ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The surrender took place in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gadchiroli Range, Ankit Goyal, during a special camp in Nagpur.

The surrendered group of maoists had been involved in various Maoist-related cases and recruitment efforts in the MMC zone.

The Maoists handed over a range of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, an SLR rifle, an INSAS rifle with magazines and rounds, a .303 rifle, single-shot firearms and detonators. Police added that the weapons would be sent for forensic analysis.

A few days ago, Anant had released an audio tape to police stating all members of the Maoists group will surrender by February 2026.