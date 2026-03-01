15 killed, several injured due to an explosion in factory in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: At least 15 people were killed, and 18 persons sustained critical injuries following an explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred at the premises of SBL Energy Limited under the Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction.

Those injured have been admitted to Orange City Hospital in Nagpur, while some of the seriously wounded were shifted to a nearby government hospital for emergency treatment.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties.

The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officials and other authorities have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.