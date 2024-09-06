15 killed in road accident on Agra-Aligarh National Highway near Hathras, PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

In an unfortunate incident, at least 15 people were killed in a road accident near Hathras in Uttar Pradhesh. The incident took place when a bus collided with a van on the Agra-Aligarh national Highway near Hathras.

In a statement to media, Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V said, “So far the confirmed deaths are 15, including 7 men, 4 women, and 4 children. The accident occurred due to the collision of a roadway bus and another vehicle. 11 injured are undergoing treatment here while 8 have been referred to Aligarh for treatment.”

Responding on the incident UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The loss of lives in a road accident in Hathras district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured.”

On the other hand, Hathras accident: PM Modi expressed grief over the Hathras road accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

“The road accident in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their family members in this tragedy. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims in every possible way,” added the post by PMO.