15 killed as speeding truck ploughs into devotees in Bihar

Hajipur: At least 15 people were killed and several others were injured after a speeding truck ploughed into devotees near a road side temple in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday evening.

Many women and children were among the decreased, officials said.

According to reports, the accident occurred at Naya Gaon Tola village under Desri police station area of the north Bihar district, about 30 kms from the state capital. The village is located on Hajipur-Mahnar state highway.

A religious procession had gathered in front of a “peepal” tree on the roadside to offer prayers to a local deity ‘Bhumiya baba’ around 9 PM yesterday. When suddenly, the truck rammed into the procession and mowed them down. The police said that the injured were taken to Hajipur Sadar hospital. Some of them are in critical condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured person.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said, “The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.”