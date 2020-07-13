15 important good habits you need to teach your child in a COVID-19 world

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic parents have a major role to play while teaching and inculcating a few important good habits in their children and to make optimum utilization of the lockdown time

Dr Gurudutt Bhat, Consultant Pediatrician, Fortis Hospital Kalyan and Dr Jesal Sheth, Sr. Consultant, Pediatrician and Neonatal Intensivist, Fortis Hospital Mulund suggests some habits that you could gradually inculcate in your child:

Hand-washing properly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, is the cornerstone of our efforts to avoid all illnesses not just COVID19 Follow this with sanitization of hands multiple times a day Follow social distancing while visiting public places, this habit will have to be practiced for a long time to come Always maintain a distance of 2meters or 6feet between yourself and the other individual, when you go out, or see your friends Always follow cough etiquettes, which means that you cough or sneeze in your elbow sleeves Corona enters the body if we touch our nose, mouth, and eyes. So always wear a face mask, that covers the nose and mouth while outdoors and do not touch you face. Do not remove your mask or touch it till you reach home Take bath if possible when you come home, if not, wash your hands thoroughly Eat healthy home cooked immunity boosting food, including vegetables, fruits and legumes Continue to be in touch with their peers and family members, not physically but by digital means Inculcate a habit of physical activity comprising fun indoor exercises Proper use of the internet and online tools with appropriate use of child-safe tools must be taught Instill in them the habit of reading, writing or following a hobby of their choice This is the best time to get to know your kids, understand the challenges that they might be facing. It is recommended to talk about the importance of mental health, especially during these challenging times Pray and respect for all service workers that are helping COVID-19 patients, is important While you are at home, make the most of your time and teach your children life lessons by setting an example by things you regularly do. It could be spiritual, reading to them, or even as basic as dinner table discussions.

