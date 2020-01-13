fog
Photo Credit : IANS

15 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

By IANS

New Delhi: At least 15 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Monday due to severe fog in several parts of northern India, officials said.

According to northern railway officials, the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express was delayed by five hours, followed by Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express running behind its schedule by four hours and 15 minutes.

Even the Cheenai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express was delayed by three hours and 45 minutes, the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express were delayed by three hours and 30 minutes.

The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express were also delayed by three hours.

On Sunday, at least 19 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India

