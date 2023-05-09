15 dead,25 injured as Indore-bound bus falls off bridge in Khargone

Khargone: At least 15 people were killed, while nearly 25 others were injured after a bus fell off a bridge in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh today.

Report says,more than 50 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident. The bus was enroute Indore when it skidded and fell off the bridge.

The rescue operations are still underway.

Following the accident, the Madhya Pradesh government announced Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased.

The state government also announced Rs 50,000 for medical assistance of those critically injured, while Rs 25,000 for the injured.