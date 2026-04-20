15 dead as bus falls into Gorge in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir

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Jammu and Kashmir: A tragic road accident in the hilly district of Udhampur on Monday claimed at least 15 lives after a passenger bus plunged into a deep gorge. Several others were injured, with fears that the death toll may rise.

According to officials, the private bus was travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur when the accident occurred around 10 AM near Kagot village. The stretch is known for its narrow, winding roads. The driver reportedly lost control at a sharp turn, causing the bus to veer off the road and fall into the gorge.

The impact was severe, leaving the vehicle completely mangled. Eyewitnesses reported hearing cries for help from passengers trapped inside the wreckage.

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Local residents were the first to reach the spot and began rescue efforts, followed by police and emergency response teams. The rescue operation has been challenging due to the steep terrain. Injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the incident and spoke to district authorities to review the situation. He assured that all necessary medical assistance is being provided and critically injured victims may be airlifted for advanced treatment.

The incident has cast a shadow of mourning across the region, once again highlighting the risks associated with travel on mountainous roads. Rescue operations are ongoing.

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