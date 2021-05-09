Panaji: Amid a spike in Covid-19 infections, the Goa government has imposed a fortnight-long statewide curfew starting from Sunday and will be in force till May 23. The curbs have been announced to contain the deadly surge of coronavirus.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant in his announcement also stated that Goa is making carrying a negative COVID-19 test report or a vaccination certificate mandatory for visitors arriving from other states.

What’s Allowed and What’s Not During Curfew: