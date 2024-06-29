14-year-old disabled boy sexually assaults 12-year-old girl in Aligarh

Aligarh: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old physically challenged boy sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Aligarh. The incident came to the fore after the victim reached her home crying in pain and revealed her ordeal to her parents.

According to reports, a man, who is deaf and mute, took the victim to an isolated place near their house and sexually assaulted her as she kept crying for her.

On knowing about the incident, the parents of the victim immediately filed a police complaint in the nearby police station. Based on the complaint, the cops took the accused into custody and kept under the supervision of the Child Line.

As per the police reports, the boy confessed his crime and mentioned that he did so after watching porn on his mobile phone.

Following this, an FIR has been registered under sections of the Posco Act. The minor was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. As per the order, he will be sent to the juvenile home in Agra.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, a man with porn addiction allegedly killed his 12 year old daughter as the girl resisted him from raping her. The incident took place in Telangana.

As per reports, the alcoholic man on June 7 took her daughter to an isolated place in the forest and tried to rape her.