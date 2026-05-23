14-year-old delivers baby in Jharkhand hospital toilet, newborn hospitalised

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Ranchi: In a very shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl gave birth inside a toilet at Sadar Hospital in Jharkhand’s Giridih on Friday and the newborn who was stuck in the toilet pan has been rescued.

As per eyewitness, the minor was seen coming out of the toilet and everywhere there was blood inside and outside the toilet. Seeing this the people immediately alerted the hospital staff and suspected that something was wrong.

When the girl was trying to leave the hospital, she collapsed after feeling dizzy. The hospital authorities were informed about it and then the police from the Town police station also reached the spot.

When the police and the hospital staff examined the toilet, they found the newborn stuck in the toilet pan. They immediately along with the hospital employees, doctors rescue the newborn.

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They alerted an ambulance and both the minor mother and the newborn were shifted to the Maternal and Child Hospital at Chaitadih for treatment.

The hospital deputy superintendent Dr Pradeep Baitha said both had been admitted and were under medical observation. The condition of the mother and the newborn was currently normal.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.

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