Photo: IANS

14 returnees from Delhi meeting test COVID-19 positive in Andhra Pradesh

By IANS
0

Amaravati, March 31 (IANS) In a sudden spike in number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, 17 persons were tested positive since Monday night. Majority of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

With this the number of total cases in the state rose to 40.

According to medical bulletin by the health department, 14 of the 17 new positive cases had either attended the meeting at Delhi or the contacts of those who attended the meet. Almost all of them are from Prakasam and Guntur districts.

A returnee from Madina (Saudi Arabia) and two contacts of a Karnataka man who had returned from Mecca also tested positive.

More details of these patients are currently being traced and will be updated soon, it said.

IANS

